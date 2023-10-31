Government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 rupees/ton effective tomorrow
The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/liter has been removed, the notification said. The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre
The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 Indian rupees ($117.70) per ton from 9,050 rupees per ton starting Wednesday, according to a government notification on Tuesday.
