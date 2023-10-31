comScore
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 rupees/ton effective tomorrow
Back Back

Government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 rupees/ton effective tomorrow

 Reuters

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/liter has been removed, the notification said. The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre

India on Oct. 18 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,050 rupees per ton from 12,100 rupees per ton. (AFP)Premium
India on Oct. 18 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,050 rupees per ton from 12,100 rupees per ton. (AFP)

The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,800 Indian rupees ($117.70) per ton from 9,050 rupees per ton starting Wednesday, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel that had been 1 rupee/liter has been removed, the notification said. The government has also reduced the windfall tax on diesel to 2 rupees/litre from 4 rupees/litre.

India on Oct. 18 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,050 rupees per ton from 12,100 rupees per ton.

India had imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets instead of selling it locally.

 

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 07:37 PM IST
