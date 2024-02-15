Government marginally raises windfall tax on domestic crude oil
The additional excise duty on the export of petrol and aviation turbine fuel remains at zero
New Delhi: The Union ministry of finance has increased the windfall tax on the sale of domestic crude oil marginally to ₹3,300 per tonne and has also reintroduced a ₹1.5 per litre special additional excise duty (SAED) on the export of diesel.
Next Story
₹1,852.72.58%
₹183.73.38%
₹479.351.02%
₹88.554.58%
₹327.93.58%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message