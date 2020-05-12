NEW DELHI : As part of its strategy to bring its battered economy back on track, India is working on a power sector bailout package that may involve; temporarily reducing electricity tariffs, providing concessional finance, and clearing around ₹1 trillion in outstanding dues of electricity distribution companies (discoms) by state owned financial institutions, said two government officials aware of the development.

This package is part of the long-awaited stimulus plan to combat the economic disruption from the coronavirus lockdown, that has worsened the already precarious finances of power discoms. The electricity demand load shifted to homes during the lockdown, resulting in lower realizations. With peak electricity demand coming down, commercial and industrial power demand has taken a hit after many factories shut down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday evening at 8 pm as the 54-day national lockdown nears its end on 17 May.

Energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

The power sector package may work like this. The current tariff mechanism has two parts—a fixed cost, which is the investment incurred towards power generation equipment, and a variable cost or the cost of fuel. Even if a discom doesn’t buy the electricity contracted for, it has to pay the fixed cost. The government is exploring a temporary change in the electricity tariff structure that will waive off the fixed-cost component even if states don’t buy the electricity contracted for. This is expected to result in a saving of around Rs2000 crore to the discoms on account of central public sector units (CPSUs) alone.

In addition, state owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. may waive off the inter state electricity transmission charges to the discoms for the lockdown period, that will result in a savings of around ₹1,400 crore.

“State governments have requested relief from payment of fixed charges pertaining to unscheduled power and capacity," said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

This comes in the backdrop of the fifth meeting of the state chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“The Chief Ministers in their suggestions on economy have sought support to MSMEs, Infrastructure projects like power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to the agricultural produce," the Prime Minister Office said in a statement on Monday.

Bereft of revenues, states’ have reached their borrowing limits. Dwindling fund transfers from the Centre and limited avenues to raise taxes post the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST), have added to their financial problems.

The other measures in the works include allowing a one time relaxation in working capital borrowing limits imposed under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), targeted at turning around debt-ridden state power distribution companies. The discoms will be allowed working capital borrowings from banks and financial Institutions that may be upto 25% of the last year’s revenues to clear their dues to conventional and renewable power generation and transmission firms.

According to documents reviewed by Mint, “It is proposed that Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will raise an amount of about ₹90,000 crore from the market against the receivables of discoms from the state Governments in the form of electricity dues and subsidy not disbursed as existing on 31st March, 2020, and pay the central public sector unit (CPSU) Gencos and Transcos, IPPs (independent power producers) and RE (renewable energy) generators on their behalf so as to their liquidate outstanding dues of about ₹94,000 crore."

State owned PFC and REC have $80 billion by assets and are the largest lenders to the power sector. The idea is to clear the payment backlog with the concessional loans guaranteed by the respective state governments.

“These loans would be disbursed in two tranches and will be linked to certain reforms, viz., increasing digital payment interfaces; prepaid metering in government departments, making action plans for loss reduction, etc," the document added.

A union power ministry spokesperson declined comment.

With the Indian economy, by some estimates, set to report its first contraction in more than four decades, the focus of the government is to use its limited fire power effectively.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has readied a raft of power sector reforms, including implementing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the electricity sector for better targeting of subsidies, promoting retail competition and introducing financial discipline. According to the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 to the Electricity Act, 2003, the government has pitched for a cost reflective tariff and setting up an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority to enforce power purchase agreements (PPAs).

