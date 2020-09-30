Government resets domestic natural gas price to historic low

“However, the 25.1% fall in natural gas prices augurs well for natural gas end users as it substantially decreases the cost of manufacturing of urea and petrochemicals where natural gas is used as a feedstock," the note said. “It will also result in the fall in prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) and PNG (piped natural gas) which will benefit the consumers. Decrease in price of natural gas will also be beneficial for the margins of the power sector and sponge iron industry where it used for the generation of energy."