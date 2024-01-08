Government targets 186.6 MT of commercial coal production in FY25

New Delhi: The union ministry of coal has announced the target of 186.63 million tonnes (MT) of production from captive and commercial coal mines during FY25.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said plans were in place for production to be increased to 225.69 MT during FY26, with an eventual target of 383.56 MT by FY30. The government has a target of 162 million tonnes (MT) coal from the captive and commercial mines for this fiscal year.

It said six mines with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 14.87 million tonnes (MT) have already begun production within three-and-a-half years of the start of the commercial coal mines auction in 2020. The ministry added that in December 2023, total coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 14.04 MT, up by 38% from 10.14 MT in December 2022.

According to the latest figures from the ministry, as of 31 December 2023 there were 50 captive and commercial coal mines under production, of which 32 were allocated to the power sector, 11 to the non-regulated sector, and seven for the sale of coal.

“Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks has seen remarkable growth from 1 April to 31 December 2023, with total coal production from captive & commercial coal mines during the period of 1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023 standing at 98 MT," read the ministry's statement.

The ministry recently said 91 mines have been auctioned so far, and 31 new coal mines in four coal- or lignite-bearing states – Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana – are up for bidding as part of the ninth tranche, launched in December 2023.

It also said mines that have already been auctioned are estimated to bring in annual revenue of ₹33,343 crore, and generate direct and indirect employment for around 300,000 people once fully operational.

