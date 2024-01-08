Government targets 186.6 MT of commercial coal production in FY25
In a statement on Monday, the ministry said plans were in place for production to be increased to 225.69 MT during FY26, with an eventual target of 383.56 MT by FY30.
New Delhi: The union ministry of coal has announced the target of 186.63 million tonnes (MT) of production from captive and commercial coal mines during FY25.
