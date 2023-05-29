Govt announces waiver of transmission charges for offshore wind

Govt announces waiver of transmission charges for offshore wind3 min read 29 May 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Under the updated guidelines, offshore wind power projects commissioned on or before Dec 31, 2032, through power purchase agreements or on a merchant basis, will be exempt from ISTS charges for a duration of 25 years from the date of project commissioning
New Delhi: The union ministry of power on Monday announced a waiver of Inter-State Transmission (ISTS) charges on the transmission of electricity generated offshore wind sources.
