Govt asks gencos to begin process of coal imports by Friday

Govt asks gencos to begin process of coal imports by Friday2 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- The power ministry said that in case they fail to place orders by 3 June, they will be allocated only 70% of their requirement of domestic coal
NEW DELHI :Centre has directed power generation companies commence the process of coal imports by Friday.
In a notification dated 1 June to state gencos, thepower ministry said that in case they fail to place orders by 3 June, they will be allocated only 70% of their requirement of domestic coal.
“Those GENCOS/IPPs who either do not place their indents with CIL by 3.6.2022 or have not initiated their tender processes for purchase of imported coal for blending purposes, they will be allocated only 70 percent of the quantity of domestic coal of the quantity as mentioned in the letter 18.05.2022, from 07.06.2022 and allocation will be further reduced to 60% from 15.06.2022," it said.
The notification further said that the domestic coal saved on this account shall be allocated to those gencos who have already commenced blending.
On 18 May, the power ministry had said that that if orders for coal imports are not placed by May 31, and the imported fuel does not start arriving at power plants by June 15, the defaulter gencos will have to increase their imports to the extent of 15%.
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the directive is an attempt by the central government to put undue pressure on the states. Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, AIPEF has appealed to states to oppose the order of the union power ministry to import coal.
Amid the recent power crisis scenario government has repeatedly asked states to import coal in order to ensure uninterrupted availability of power. On June 1, Mint had reported that the government may shortly initiate negotiations with Russia, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa to help state-run Coal India Ltd import coal at a discounted rate as an emergency measure to avoid a fuel shortage for the country’s strained power plants and create buffer stocks.
Queries sent to the power ministry remained unanswered till the press time.