Govt  cautions  power cos on energy woes

The plan drawn up by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to power plants involves facilitating operationalizing imported coal-fuelled power generation capacity of 17.06 gigawatts, located along the coastal regions, to help ease the pressure on domestic coal-fuelled power projects, Mint reported earlier. “We are in constant touch with the government, with multiple conversations already taken place. We ran our Salaya plant until March this year and could not operate it further as the cost of imported coal increased twofold, making operations financially unviable. We at Essar are ready to support the nation in whatever way we can and are working closely with the government to reach an optimum solution that will help in the current crisis and at the same time enable us to commence operations at our plant in a viable manner," an Essar Power spokesperson said in an emailed response.