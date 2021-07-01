Govt charts course for usage of new-age fuel

Around 54% or 3.6 mmt of India’s annual hydrogen consumption of 6.7 mmt is utilized in petroleum refining and the rest in fertilizer production. This is, however, ‘grey’ hydrogen produced from fossil fuels such as natural gas or naphtha. “The proposal for mandating green hydrogen consumption by fertilizer producers and petroleum refineries is under consultation. Details of quantum of mandated share, required RE (renewable energy) capacity, etc., are yet to be firmed up," said an MNRE official.