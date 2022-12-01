Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude, diesel exports

Recently, in a letter to the member budget of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Association for Discovered Small Filed Operators (ADSFO) said that small and marginal field operators should be exempt from petroleum cess (levied by way of special additional excise duty or SAED) or the windfall tax based on annual production share of each legal entity engaged in the business of producing crude rather than on the annual crude production at the block level.