Govt extends deadline for power manufacturing zone bids

Govt extends deadline for power manufacturing zone bids2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- The ministry of power said that the extension has been given following requests from some states
NEW DELHI :Centre has extended the deadline for submission of bids for setting up a manufacturing zone for power and new and renewable energy on a pilot basis, till July 11.
NEW DELHI :Centre has extended the deadline for submission of bids for setting up a manufacturing zone for power and new and renewable energy on a pilot basis, till July 11.
The previous deadline for submission of bids was June 26. In a statement, the ministry of power said that the extension has been given following requests from some states.
The previous deadline for submission of bids was June 26. In a statement, the ministry of power said that the extension has been given following requests from some states.
“Some states have requested to extend the EoI submission timeline beyond 26th June 2022. Considering their requests, it has been decided to extend EoI submision timeline by 15 days, i.e. up to 11th July 2022," said the notification dated June 24.
The ministry first announced the invitation for EoIs in April after the Union Budget announced a scheme under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package for setting up three manufacturing zones for critical power and renewable energy equipment.
The ministry had earlier issued orders conveying implementation of a scheme for setting up a manufacturing zone for power and renewable sector on a pilot basis with a budgetary outlay of ₹400 crore over a period of five years.
In the long run, the plan to set up three manufacturing zones would entail a total financial outlay of ₹1,000 crore and the scheme would be in effect for five years, from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27.
The bidders can be state government or state government entities which can submit their proposal in partnership with the state government. A private entity or central public sector enterprise can also submit a proposal, but they would have to partner with the state government for the bid. The private entity or CPSU and a state government agency could formulate a joint venture company wherein state should hold minimum 26% equity, according to the EoI document.
The move to set up dedicated manufacturing zones is aimed at reducing imports of Chinese equipment and attracting private investments across power generation, distribution, and transmission in green and conventional energy spaces as power is a strategically important sector.
Mint had reported on the plans to set up these zones, one each in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state, by offering incentives such as land and electricity at attractive prices. The government has drawn up a list of equipment that it wants to be manufactured in these zones.
India imported $2.16 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels, and modules in 2018-19. Out of the ₹71,000 crore spent on conventional power equipment imports, Chinese products accounted for nearly one-third or around ₹20,000 crore. Centre is looking at enabling the manufacturing of all power sector equipment in India in the next few years.