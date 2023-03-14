Govt focused on raising domestic coal output, cutting non-essential imports

Govt focused on raising domestic coal output, cutting non-essential imports3 min read . 08:57 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Centre is focused on increasing the domestic production of coal and eliminating non-essential imports of the mineral, said union power minister RK Singh.
In a written response in Rajya Sabha, the minister, who also holds the portfolio of new and renewable energy noted that the electricity demand has increased rapidly.
He noted that the increase in supply of domestic coal is not commensurate with the coal requirement of the thermal power plants and need has arisen to import coal for blending purpose.
Singh added that blending of imported coal by thermal power plants has been going on for past many years since 2009-2010.
“Accordingly, Ministry of Power vide letter dated 09.01.2023 directed Central, State Gencos and IPPs to take necessary action and immediately plan to import coal through a transparent competitive procurement for blending at the rate of 6% by weight so as to have coal stocks at their power plants for smooth operations till September 2023," he said.
Noting that most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production, he said that the focus of the government is on increasing the domestic production of coal and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country.
“The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) as compared to 716.08 MT during same period of last year with a growth of about 8.67%. Further, in the current financial year 2022-2023 (upto February, 2023) the country has produced about 785.24 MT of coal as compared to about 681.98 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 15.14%," he said.
In a bid to substitute import of coal with domestic supplies, he said that Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ) of the power sector has been increased upto 100% of the normative requirement, among other measures.
In another response, the minister said that the government has taken necessary steps to ensure that peak demand can be met during this summer. Central Electricity Authority (CEA) monitors coal stock position of coal based thermal power plants (TPPs) in the country on daily basis.
As on 05.03.2023, the coal stock available at these thermal power plants (TPP) is about 34 million tonne, which is sufficient to run the plant for 12 days at a requirement of 85% PLF. This is about 50% of the coal stocking norms issued by Central Electricity Authority.
During this summer, the peak demand is expected to be around 230 GW. He said that an Inter-Ministerial Sub Group meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to power sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants.
Further, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted to monitor augmentation of coal supply and power generation capacity. Coal dispatch from the captive coal blocks is also being monitored regularly, he added.
He said that NTPC is planning to import around 5.4 million tons of coal for its group stations to meet domestic coal supply shortage during first half of FY24.