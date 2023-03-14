Govt focused on raising domestic coal output, cutting non-essential imports

“The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) as compared to 716.08 MT during same period of last year with a growth of about 8.67%. Further, in the current financial year 2022-2023 (upto February, 2023) the country has produced about 785.24 MT of coal as compared to about 681.98 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 15.14%," he said.