Govt goes tough on non-performers; underdeveloped coal mines of companies terminated

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi said that following delay in operationalising coal blocks and missing production targets, the mines of companies including NTPC limited, West Bengal Power Development and Monnet Ispat have already been terminated while GMR Chhatisgarh, too, has been sent termination order but matter is subjudice as a legal challenge has been mounted.

