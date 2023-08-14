Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹7,100 per tonne from 15 August1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹7,100 rupees ($85.37) per tonne from 4,250 rupees per tonne with effect from tomorrow, 15 August according to a government notification
The government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹7,100 per tonne from ₹4,250 per tonne with effect from tomorrow, 15 August according to a government notification.
