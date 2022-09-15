To ensure sufficient coal supply during the coming festival season, the Union government has already imported 20 million tonnes of coal so far, informed Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on Thursday.

Recalling last year's episode of coal shortage during the festive season, the power secretary assured that India will not face any power crisis due to coal shortage this time.

Last year's coal shortage in thermal power plants forced the government to take instant measures to meet the demand and manage the crisis in 2021.

"It (power crisis due to coal shortage) is not going to happen this time (during festival season). We have already imported 20 million tonnes of coal so far (this fiscal year) and we have used 15 million tonnes out of this," Alok Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of the conference 'INSIGHT2022' on green mobility.

In North India, the nine-day-long pious festival Navratri marks the beginning of the festive season. Navratri will be celebrated across India in the last week of September this year.

Responding to a question on coal import, the power secretary said that India will import coal whenever needed. He also hinted at a backup plan by the government to deal with any unforeseen situation.

He also threw light upon the government's plan on promoting the sales of electric vehicles in the country and building its charging infrastructure.

The government is also planning to support firms in setting up EV charging stations by providing subsidies for establishing upstream infrastructure. For this, the Centre will soon redraft the Faster Adoption and Manufacture of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles Scheme (FAME).

He further explained that distribution companies set up upstream infrastructure like transformers to ensure continuous electricity supply to EV charging stations. This process of setting up upstream infrastructure may cost them around ₹5-6 lakh.

"We would give subsidy to firms setting up EV charging infrastructure to pay the discoms or utilities setting up upstream infrastructure," said Alok Kumar.

Currently, the companies have to bear the full amount of the process of setting up EV charging stations by themselves. Redrafted FAME policy will subsidise the process encouraging the entry of more private players into the field.

(With inputs from PTI)