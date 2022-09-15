Govt imports 20 mn tonne coal to avert power crisis this festive season2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:03 PM IST
The government has imported 20 million tonnes of coal to ensure that there is no power crisis this festive season
The government has imported 20 million tonnes of coal to ensure that there is no power crisis this festive season
Listen to this article
To ensure sufficient coal supply during the coming festival season, the Union government has already imported 20 million tonnes of coal so far, informed Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on Thursday.