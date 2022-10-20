Govt in talks for long-term Namibian crude contracts

TotalEnergies is the operator with a 40% working interest in Block 2913B that covers around 8,215 sq km in Namibia’s deep offshore. The other partners are QatarEnergy (30%), Impact Oil and Gas (20%), and state-run National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia or NAMCOR (10%). With 45% working interest, Shell is the operator of PEL 0039 that covers around 12,000 sq km in Namibian deep offshore and has QatarEnergy (45%) and NAMCOR (10%) as partners. The Namibian discoveries may contain recoverable reserves of around 6.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, according to the research firm Wood Mackenzie.

