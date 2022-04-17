Govt issues clarification on shortage of coal in Maharashtra

The ministry stressed that there may be issues of gas-based generation and of hydro power, but from the coal perspective there is "no criticality". Last month, the coal supply to power plants in Maharashtra was 2.14 lakh tonnes (LT) per day which increased to 2.76 lakh tonnes per day in the current month (till April 11), the coal ministry said in a statement. The statement comes a day after Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole stated that the power crisis in the state has been caused due to lack of coal supply by the central government. "As you may see, Maharashtra is receiving more coal than in March. As of now they are meeting their coal requirement except for building up stocks.