Govt kicks off discom privatization for UTs

The next set of privatization bids will be shortly called for the discoms of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. The discoms of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not immediately on offer because of issues such as political opposition and security respectively. With the electricity load for Lakshadweep Islands being low, it is also not being considered for privatization at present.