Govt launches unified registration portal for biogas projects2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Any government, cooperative or private entity operating or intending to setup a biogas, CBG or Bio CNG plant in India can obtain a registration number by enrolling in the unified registration portal
New Delhi: The union minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched the unified registration portal for ‘GOBARdhan’ which will act as a one stop repository to assess investment and participation in biogas or compressed biogas (CBG) sector at pan-India level and streamline the process of setting up biogas plants in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×