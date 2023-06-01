New Delhi: The union minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched the unified registration portal for ‘GOBARdhan’ which will act as a one stop repository to assess investment and participation in biogas or compressed biogas (CBG) sector at pan-India level and streamline the process of setting up biogas plants in India.

Any government, cooperative or private entity operating or intending to setup a biogas, CBG or Bio CNG plant in India can obtain a registration number by enrolling in the unified registration portal.

The registration number will enable availing of multitude of benefits and support from the ministries and departments of government of India. States have been advised to get their CBG/Biogas plant operators registered on the portal on priority to avail existing and upcoming support from the Centre.

Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARdhan) is a umbrella initiative of government of India, based on the whole of government approach and aims to convert waste to wealth towards promoting circular economy. Centre intends to build a robust ecosystem for setting up Biogas/Compressed Biogas (CBG)/ Bio-Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants to drive sustainable economic growth and promote a circular economy, said an official statment.

Union minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Unified Registration Portal of GOBARdhan is an example of cooperative federalism as the stakeholder central ministries, all line departments of centre and states have come together in development and deployment of the portal.

He said that registering of new projects on the portal is a pre-requisite to avail any benefit/support of central government schemes and programmes.

The objective of GOBARdhan is to generate wealth and energy by converting cattle dung, agri residue and other organic waste into Biogas, CBG and bio fertilizers. This initiative comprises the entire gamut of schemes, programmes, policies promoting the conversion of organic waste like cattle dung, agri-residue etc. to biogas/CBG/Bio CNG.

It encompasses schemes/programmes under various Ministries & Departments including Waste to Energy Scheme of M/o New and Renewable Energy, SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) scheme of M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas, SBM(G) Phase II of DDWS, Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF) of Dept. of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers Welfare and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) of Dept. of Animal Husbandry & Dairy. GOBARdhan is being implemented in partnership with State Governments and Private Sector including entrepreneurs, societies etc. Any plant/project producing CBG/Biogas (more than 10 cuM/day) and bio slurry as principal outputs is eligible to be under the ambit of GOBARdhan.