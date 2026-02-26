Govt mandates sale of E20 petrol with minimum RON 95 from 1 April: What it means for your vehicle

Starting 1 April, petrol sold across Indian states and Union Territories must contain up to 20% ethanol and maintain a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95. While the administration retains the authority to grant regional or time-bound exemptions under special circumstances, this directive signals a nationwide shift toward greener fuels.

The oil ministry, in a 17 February notification, said: "The central government hereby directs that oil companies shall sell ethanol-blended motor spirit (petrol) with percentage of ethanol up to 20% as per the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and having minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in states and the Union Territories."

Ethanol, a renewable energy source derived from grain, maize, or sugarcane, is produced domestically and offers a cleaner combustion profile than traditional pure petrol. By mandating this blend, the government aims to significantly decrease the nation's reliance on expensive oil imports while simultaneously curbing tailpipe emissions. Furthermore, this policy provides a robust economic boost to the agricultural sector by increasing the market demand for sugarcane and surplus grain crops.

Smooth transition expected Automotive experts and industry officials indicate that most vehicles produced in India between 2023 and 2025 are already engineered for E20 compatibility, suggesting a smooth transition for new owners. Owners of older vehicles, however, should anticipate a minor reduction in fuel efficiency—estimated between 3% and 7%—alongside potential accelerated wear on certain plastic or rubber engine components.

The requirement for a minimum RON 95 rating is specifically designed to safeguard engine health. Research Octane Number quantifies a fuel’s ability to resist "knocking," a phenomenon where fuel ignites prematurely or unevenly. This can lead to a distinct pinging noise, power degradation, and cumulative mechanical damage. Essentially, higher octane serves as a fuel’s "stability under pressure," ensuring it remains controlled during high compression.

As pure ethanol possesses a high natural octane value of approximately 108 RON, its integration into the fuel supply naturally enhances knock resistance. This ambitious timeline was moved forward to 2025–26 from the original 2030 goal after India successfully reached its 10% blending target in June 2022, months ahead of schedule. Today, E20 is already widely available at most domestic filling stations. According to the oil ministry, this substitution strategy has saved India over ₹1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange reserves since 2014–15.

Long-term food security a concern According to the Economic Survey, India's ethanol-blended fuel programme, a cornerstone of its energy security strategy, has saved the country more than ₹1.44 lakh crore in foreign exchange and replaced about 245 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil as of August 2025.

But the rapid expansion is creating unintended consequences, the Survey warned.

Government pricing policies that favour maize-based ethanol are driving farmers to shift away from pulses and oilseeds, raising concerns about long-term food security and nutrition.