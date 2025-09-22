Govt may let developers exit stalled renewable projects without penalties
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 22 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Until now, such surrender of projects was not allowed. And in case developers sought to abandon such projects, the government forfeited their bank guarantees. If the move is implemented, there might be a cut-off date for such projects which would be given the exemption.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In a rare move, the government is likely to allow renewable energy developers to relinquish stalled projects without invoking bank guarantees, provided power purchase agreements have not been signed, two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story