Govt may cancel solar park allocations on slow progress

The review comes at a time several solar parks in the country are still to be commissioned despite the fact that several years have passed since their allocation by the government to developers. According to the latest data from the MNRE furnished in the Parliament, as of 30 June, a total of 61 solar parks with 40GW capacity were approved under the scheme ‘Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects’, out of which only 10GW has been commissioned. “The government may review the parks which have not done very well... and also look at whether we want to cancel those to free up capacities," one of the two officials said, requesting anonymity.