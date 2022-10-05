Govt may lease out sea floor for offshore wind projects

Companies which would be selected under the second mode of bidding, where ocean floors would be leased out, would have the option of selling power directly to commercial and industrial customers, based on which the government will give the power producer carbon credits upon setting up the carbon market. “There, you have the option of not participating in any bid but setting up capacity yourself and selling it to the industry by yourself, that is market-based. We shall give you carbon credits or REC (renewable energy certificates). We shall give you RECs, which will be converted to carbon credit once this carbon market comes."