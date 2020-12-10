Govt may monetize PGCIL assets of 10k cr via InvIT

NEW DELHI : As part of the new disinvestment strategy, the Union government is looking to monetize a ₹10,000 crore second tranche of state-run Power Grid Corp. India Ltd’s (PGCIL’s) transmission projects through the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) route, said two people aware of the development requesting anonymity.

PGCIL is among the first state-owned companies to offer an InvIT as part of the government’s brownfield asset monetization strategy, with the second tranche expected to attract domestic and global investors including sovereign wealth funds.

InvITs are trusts that manage income-generating infrastructure assets, typically offering investors a regular yield and a liquid method of investing in infrastructure projects. The InvIT route was proposed by the government as an alternative fundraising route for state-run companies to manage their funding requirements without having to depend on government support.

The second tranche is in addition to the monetizing of five such tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) assets valued at about ₹7,164 crore that are being held in a special purpose vehicle (SPVs) through an InvIT this fiscal. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its approval in September to plans to monetize PGCIL’s transmission projects that were won through a bidding process.

“We are now planning to do the second tranche. In the first tranche, it was around ₹7,500 crore. In the second tranche we are looking at around ₹10,000 crore," said a government official, one of the two people cited above.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a record ₹2.1 trillion target from disinvestment proceeds in the budget for 2020-21, of which the government has so far managed around ₹6,100 crore.

“The second tranche is under discussion," said the second person.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of PGCIL, and the ministries of power and finance on late Tuesday remained unanswered.

PGCIL has a total capital expenditure plan of ₹20,500 crore for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“PGCIL will be the first power sector PSU to come out with an InvIT. The process for the first tranche is on and is in an advanced stage. The offer document is under preparation. The plan is to conclude it in this financial year. The investor community here and globally is looking at the process with a lot of interest. This investor interest is good for the PSU’s asset monetisation strategy," the second person added.

The National Highways Authority of India is also preparing to raise funds through this route. State-run NHPC Ltd, India’s largest hydro power generator, was exploring InvITs to monetize 10 of its 22 projects but the plan didn’t gain traction.

