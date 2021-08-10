Following the controversy over the proposed ₹3-trillion oil refinery project in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri , the Union government is now exploring options to set up several comparatively smaller-sized refineries across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, said two government officials, seeking anonymity.

In 2018, the Centre had cleared the proposal to set up the world’s largest oil refinery with a capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum, and a petrochemical complex at Babulwadi at Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, but opposition from the Shiv Sena stalled the project. While an alternative site in Raigad district was being considered, the project failed to gain traction.

“The sites shown in Raigad are not feasible. Considering that a refinery of 60 mtpa is a very big one, we are of the view that rather than putting it at one place, we can put refineries of 20 mtpa each or more in two or three places," said one of the two officials cited above.

The project is a major component of India’s playbook to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025 from the existing installed capacity of 249.36 mtpa through 23 refineries. “We can shift one refinery to Gujarat and put one more in some other place. We have looked at other states. On the west coast, there is Gujarat and Karnataka. Also, Andhra Pradesh is keen but they are on the east coast," he added.

Queries emailed to spokespersons for Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Saudi Aramco and Adnoc on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.

“These are just initial plans. We are looking at multiple locations. It is a good alternative now because doing one refinery in one place will require an investment of ₹3 trillion. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are options being explored," the second official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.