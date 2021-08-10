Govt now exploring small refineries in place of Ratnagiri

The project is a major component of India’s playbook to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025 from the existing installed capacity of 249.36 mtpa through 23 refineries. “We can shift one refinery to Gujarat and put one more in some other place. We have looked at other states. On the west coast, there is Gujarat and Karnataka. Also, Andhra Pradesh is keen but they are on the east coast," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}