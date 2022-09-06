Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  Govt panel to review local gas pricing formula to tame inflation: Report

Govt panel to review local gas pricing formula to tame inflation: Report

Local gas prices are at a record high and are expected to rise further due to a sharp increase in global gas prices triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
1 min read . 03:31 PM ISTReuters

  • India links local gas prices to a formula tied to global benchmarks, including Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas with a lag of one quarter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India has set up a panel to review the pricing formula for locally produced gas to ensure "fair price to the end consumer", according to a government order seen by Reuters, a move aimed at lowering inflation and boosting use of the cleaner fuel.

India has set up a panel to review the pricing formula for locally produced gas to ensure "fair price to the end consumer", according to a government order seen by Reuters, a move aimed at lowering inflation and boosting use of the cleaner fuel.

India links local gas prices to a formula tied to global benchmarks, including Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas with a lag of one quarter.

India links local gas prices to a formula tied to global benchmarks, including Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas with a lag of one quarter.

Local gas prices are at a record high and are expected to rise further due to a sharp increase in global gas prices triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Local gas prices are at a record high and are expected to rise further due to a sharp increase in global gas prices triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The panel has to submit its report by end of this month, it said.

The panel has to submit its report by end of this month, it said.

A government source said the panel's recommendations will not be reflected in the next six-month revision of local gas prices from October, as cabinet approval is required for implementation.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

A government source said the panel's recommendations will not be reflected in the next six-month revision of local gas prices from October, as cabinet approval is required for implementation.

The committee, headed by energy expert Kirit Parikh, will include members from the fertiliser ministry, gas producers and buyers.

The committee, headed by energy expert Kirit Parikh, will include members from the fertiliser ministry, gas producers and buyers.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.