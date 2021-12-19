Consumers waiting for the power sector reforms that would have allowed them to receive a subsidy on electricity directly into their bank accounts are in for a disappointment.

The Centre’s plan to usher in reforms in the sector may be one of the biggest casualties of the rollback of the farm reforms following year-long protests. Among the proposed reforms, the scheme where government subsidy was to be provided directly to targeted beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme has been scrapped.

Officials in the know said a lack of consensus among states and farmers’ unions meant the proposal on introducing DBT in the sector through the legislative exercise of amending the Electricity Act had been dropped. It has been left to the states to devise mechanisms for distribution of subsidy without a guiding central legislation, officials said.

In response to a query, the power ministry said there is no proposal on DBT. “As per section 65 of the Act, it is the State governments who provide a subsidy, so no change is proposed," the ministry said.

Officials cited earlier said the proposal on DBT has now been removed from the draft electricity amendment bill, and the redrafted bill will soon be presented for cabinet approval before it is introduced in Parliament for final legislative exercise.

The earlier draft of the electricity amendment bill had proposed the introduction of DBT in the power sector where subsidy amount was to be paid directly into consumers’ accounts. This was later changed due to implementation difficulties of the earlier plan, and it was decided to make payment of the subsidy into the accounts of consumers maintained by discoms and not directly into their bank accounts.

