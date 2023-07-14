Govt plans 100 mt coal gasification by 2030 with ₹6,000 crore scheme

Govt plans 100 mt coal gasification by 2030 with ₹6,000 crore scheme2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:12 PM IST
A comprehensive scheme amounting to ₹6,000 crore is under consideration to promote coal and lignite gasification projects for both government PSUs and the private sector
The Ministry of Coal has set a target to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by the financial year 2030. A comprehensive scheme amounting to ₹6,000 crore is under consideration to promote coal and lignite gasification projects for both government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the private sector, as per a recent ministry announcement.
