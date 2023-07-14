Govt plans 100 mt coal gasification by 2030 with 6,000 crore scheme

The CIL board has approved the pre-project activities, such as topographical surveys, soil investigation and water availability studies for three projects, which include ECL, MCL, and WCL. Tenders are being invited to ascertain firm prices needed for preparing a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for these projects. The CIL Board has also given 'in-principle' approval for the formation of Joint Ventures. Negotiations and finalization of the Joint Venture agreement are currently in progress.