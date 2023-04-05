Govt plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Government this year approved a ₹17,490 crore incentive plan to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut carbon dioxide emissions and become a major exporter in the sector
NEW DELHI : India plans to give green hydrogen fuel producers incentives worth at least 10% of their costs under a $2 billion scheme set to begin before the end of June, a top government official said.
