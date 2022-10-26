In the works: PLI scheme for power transmission

The growing threat of cyberattacks on India’s power grid has also prompted the government to consider setting up a specialized computer security incident response team to thwart any attempt at crippling the critical power infrastructure, as reported by Mint earlier. The specialized team to stem any threat from hackers will be set up and housed under the Central Electricity Authority of India, the country’s top power sector planning body, with officers having a background in computer science and information technology to be recruited through Combined Engineering Services Examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

