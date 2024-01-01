Govt plans renewable-energy projects in closed coal mines
Despite the push towards sustainability under the government's ‘Vision 2047’, India's demand for coal is only expected to grow over the next decade.
New Delhi: As the country undergoes an energy transition to meet its ambitious climate targets, the union coal ministry is looking to mechanise coal evacuation processes and use closed mines for alternative purposes such as solar parks and other energy projects, even as it increases coal production to meet the country's growing demand for energy. Mechanising coal evacuation involves the use of conveyor belts for first-mile connectivity.