Govt plans star-ratings for batteries in solar projects and energy storages

India is planning to introduce a standardised energy-efficiency labelling system for batteries used with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and large-scale energy storage systems. The rating will range from one to five stars, with Watt-hour (Wh) serving as the key metric for the classification, according to two people aware of the development and a government document reviewed by Mint.
The proposed system will be implemented on the lines of the energy-efficiency labelling programme for electrical appliances run by the state-owned Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union power ministry, where higher ratings indicate greater energy efficiency and improved generation and storage performance.
The new framework, likely to be finalised by September, is expected to be voluntary initially, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both speaking on condition of anonymity.