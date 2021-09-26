Govt pulling out all stops for 150 GW renewable energy capacity by 2 Oct

Union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh on Thursday said India’s demand for electricity is growing, which denotes a healthy growth of the economy. India’s electricity demand was 124 billion units in August, compared to 106 billion units recorded in the corresponding month of 2019 before the covid-19 pandemic led to a drastic reduction in power demand. India’s peak electricity demand reached an all-time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July, reflecting the revival of economic activity.