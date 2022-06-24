Govt puts decision to allow China solar imports on hold3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 12:25 AM IST
Non-approval to foreign firms is akin to a non-tariff barrier to stop solar equipment imports from China
Non-approval to foreign firms is akin to a non-tariff barrier to stop solar equipment imports from China
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The government has kept on hold for at least a year its decision to grant foreign manufacturers, including those from China , permission to feature in the approved list of solar photovoltaic (PV) models and manufacturers (ALMM), two people aware of the development said.