Govt puts decision to allow China solar imports on hold

“In solar modules, there is a fundamental issue; not only is there a 40% duty on import of solar modules, there is also an ALMM requirement, which is approved.... and therefore, importing modules from China is becoming difficult, except for projects that were grandfathered. ALMM means that right now, no non-Indian firms have been allowed for certification; therefore you can’t import," said a solar industry participant, who did not want to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}