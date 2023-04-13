Govt ranks Tata Power's discoms as top utilities firm3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
- Tata Discoms, which caters to at least 12 million consumers in the country, was rated on the basis of parameters including operational and financial performance; regulatory compliance; customer service; and energy efficiency, among others
MUMBAI : The government, on Thursday, ranked Tata Group-owned Tata Power's Distribution Companies (Discoms) as the country’s top utilities firm in the 11th Annual Integrated Ratings of Power Distribution Utilities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×