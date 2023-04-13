MUMBAI : The government, on Thursday, ranked Tata Group-owned Tata Power's Distribution Companies (Discoms) as the country’s top utilities firm in the 11th Annual Integrated Ratings of Power Distribution Utilities.

Tata Discoms, which caters to at least 12 million consumers in the country, was rated on the basis of parameters including operational and financial performance; regulatory compliance; customer service; and energy efficiency, among others.

The rating report, prepared by global consulting firm McKinsey & Co., is based on the accounts of the company over the past three financial years, from 2019-2020 to 2022-2023, said a release by the Ministry of Power through the Power Finance Corp.

"We have created utilities that are efficient, prepared for the future, and focused on the needs of the customers," said Praveer Sinha CEO and managing director, Tata Power.

Shares of Tata Power ended -0.41% lower at 196.30 apiece on NSE in a weak Thursday market.

“We are thankful to the Ministry of Power for its recognition of our Discoms' achievements, and we will continue to lead the nation's distribution reforms," said Sinha.

Tata Power Discoms collectively serve at least 12 million consumers across Mumbai, Delhi, and the state of Odisha, serving a populace of at least 60 million.

“Tata Power Mumbai Distribution and TP Western Odisha Distribution have both achieved an A+ grade, scoring 89.7 and 87.2 out of 100, respectively. Tata Power Delhi Distribution and TP Southern Odisha Distribution have received an A grade, scoring 79.0 and 79.3, respectively," said the release.

Tata Power has recently acquired four discoms for power distribution in Odisha, covering an area of 1,55,707 sq km in the eastern state of the country, serving a consumer base of at least 9.5 million with a populace of 50 million.

“This acquisition has enabled Tata Power to increase its customer base from 2.5 million to 12 million in just two years," said the release.

The company said the government’s latest recognition of Odisha Discoms highlights the success of the public private partnership (PPP) model in the distribution space.

"It is very satisfying to see that that within two years of operations, our Odisha Discoms have also been upgraded in rankings based on improved operational and financial performance," said Sanjay Banga, President T&D, Tata Power.

"TP Central Odisha Distribution and TP Northern Odisha Distribution have each been recognized with a B grade (with an upgrade). The ratings for the Odisha Discoms are based on their reported performance for FY2022," said the release.

Tata Power's announcement comes close on the heels of its younger rival Adani Transmission’s announcement on Wednesday about the latter’s capex.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), on Wednesday, said it has fully funded its planned capital expenditure of ₹1,310 crore for FY2023 through internal accruals, without incurring any debt.

AEML serves at least 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs, catering to a power demand of around 2,000 MW in the city.

As per a regulatory guideline, consumers of Adani Electricity in Mumbai will see a rise in their average electric bill amounts. The average tariff per unit (of electric power consumption) will increase from ₹8.39 in FY2023 to ₹8.57 in FY2024 and ₹8.76 in FY2025.