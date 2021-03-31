1 min read.Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 06:25 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
NEW DELHI :
India has retained the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2021 at a multi-year low of $1.79 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Wednesday.
This is the lowest price since 2014, when the nation began India links price of locally produced gas from old fields to a formula tied to global benchmarks, including Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas.