Govt retains natural gas prices for Apr-Sept at $1.79/mmbtu

India has retained the price of locally produced gas from old fields for Apr-Sept 2021 at a multi-year low of $1.79 per mmBtu. This is the lowest price since 2014

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : India has retained the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2021 at a multi-year low of $1.79 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Wednesday.

India has retained the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2021 at a multi-year low of $1.79 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Wednesday.

It has reduced the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $3.62 per mmBtu for April-September 2021 from $4.06 per mmBtu in the prior six-month period, the statement showed.

The prices will be applicable on a gross heat value basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low natural gas prices affect the earnings of producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd.