Govt’s 90,000 cr discom package hits a snag

“The (power) ministry has been clear that we must lend only if the state guarantees the loan," a senior executive of PFC said, requesting anonymity. “We’re getting requests from several state-owned discoms on availing the loans. Uttar Pradesh’s discoms have asked for ₹21,000 crore. However, we will disburse these amounts only if the state governments sign a quadripartite agreement with the discoms, PFC and REC, guaranteeing the loans, recognizing past dues and ensuring our conditions for reforms are met. This is where many negotiations are stuck," said the executive.