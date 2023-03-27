Govt seeks comments on draft carbon credit trading scheme

Govt seeks comments on draft carbon credit trading scheme3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:27 PM IST
The ministry, in the draft proposed to set up an Indian Carbon Market Governing Board with the secretary for the ministry of environment, forest and climate change as its chairperson for direct oversight of its administrative and regulatory functioning of the market
NEW DELHI : The union ministry of power has come up with the much anticipated draft Carbon Credit Trading Scheme and sought comments from stakeholders including states by 14 April 2023.
