Govt seeks to set up three power gear making zones

Power is a strategically important sector and the move to set up dedicated manufacturing zones is aimed at reducing imports of Chinese equipment and attracting private investments across power generation, distribution, and transmission in green and conventional energy spaces. On 15 December, Mint reported on the plans to set up these zones, one each in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state, by offering incentives such as land and electricity at attractive prices. The government has drawn up a list of equipment that it wants to be manufactured in these zones.

