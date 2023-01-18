Govt sets India's coal production target at more than 1 billion tonnes for FY24

The Indian government has announced a production target of over one billion tonnes (BT) of coal for the upcoming financial year. The target has been divided among state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL), which has been tasked with producing 780 million tonnes (MT), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with 75 MT, and 162 MT for captive and commercial mines.

