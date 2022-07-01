Govt slaps windfall tax on domestic crude, additional excise duty on fuel export

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply in the country, Centre has also expanded the ambit of the universal services obligation (USO) to include all retail fuel outlets across the country along with those in remote areas. As per the USO, pumps will have to maintain supplies of petrol and diesel throughout the “specified working hours and of specified quality and quantity". They will have to maintain minimum inventory levels of the fuels as specified by the centre from time to time, providing services to any person on demand within a reasonable period of time and on non-discriminatory basis and ensuring availability of fuel to the customers at reasonable prices, the ministry statement said.