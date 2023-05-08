Govt steps, April rains ensure adequate coal to meet summer power demand: Crisil1 min read 08 May 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Coal production increased 12% YoY to a record 107.8 million tonne in March 2023 and 8.63% YoY in April 2023.
New Delhi: The Indian government’s proactive measures and abundant April rainfall have ensured sufficient coal availability to accommodate the expected surge in power demand this summer, as heatwave predictions loom, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×