Govt taps state-run firms amid LNG crisis
- Russian supply cuts have prompted European nations to corner a bulk of international contracts to stock up for winter
NEW DELHI : With liquified natural gas (LNG) prices remaining high and no long-term global supply contracts likely to be available in the next three years, India is exploring a plan that involves participatory commitments by its state-run energy firms in global LNG contracts available after five years, in lieu of securing immediate supplies, said a top government official.