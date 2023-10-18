Govt to act against solar power developers flouting local sourcing norms
The govt would file criminal complaint under IPC 420, blacklist the developer for 10 years or even take disciplinary action against errant developers
New Delhi: The Centre has warned solar power developers of strict action if they are found flouting norms that require the use of solar modules from domestic sources in projects funded under government schemes.
