Govt to ask imported coal- based power plants to run at full capacity if needed
- R.K. Singh said the government would not hesitate importing coal and blending in order to meet the surging demand
NEW DELHI : Union power minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that the power supply across the country may not be disrupted this year although the power demand is expected to increase to record levels and if required the government will impose Section 11 of the Electricity Act and direct all imported-coal based (ICB) power plants to run at full capacity.
