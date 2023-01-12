Govt to firm up policy on ethanol pumps soon: Gadkari

Govt to firm up policy on ethanol pumps soon: Gadkari3 min read . 08:56 PM IST
- Gadkari to meet the petroleum minister in next 15 days to discuss the policy on starting ethanol pumps in the country
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be approaching the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to firm up a policy on biofuel ethanol dispensing stations in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Addressing the 11th edition of CII Bio-Energy Summit, Gadkari said, “I will be meeting the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the next 15 days to discuss the policy on starting Ethanol pumps in the country."
The minister added that a slew of top automakers are already in talks with him to make engines that run on 100% ethanol and launch different types of vehicles with that capacity.
On one hand, the country has huge agricultural surpluses in crops like sugar, corn, rice, wheat, which can be important sources for biofuel and on the other its import bill of fossil fuels runs into ₹16 lakh crore, said the minister.
Even more important is to deal with the dangerous level of air-pollution, plaguing Delhi and other cities. This can be addressed to a significant extent if ethanol and alternative biofuel can substitute the fossil fuels in the country, Gadkari said.
“Today, we need a policy that can help us to substitute imports, is cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous. For any solution to be effective it must have a proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material and marketability. Ethanol fits the bill in all the four categories," he said.
Urging the investors to invest in Ethanol, the Minister said the ethanol economy is primed for fast growth in the next five six years.
“Today, when we are adding 10% of ethanol in Petrol, we are making about 450 crore litres of ethanol. Tomorrow when we mix 20%, we will need 1000 crore litre ethanol," he estimated.
At high-level meetings countries like Bangladesh, and Sri-Lanka have shown keenness to import Ethanol from India, for adding it in petrol in their countries, the Minister said.
Because of using ethanol, the country is already saving to the tune of ₹40,000 crore, according to some estimates. “Ethanol makes economic sense, and is pollution friendly," the minister said.
Bio-CNG, Bio LNG, Green Hydrogen and other alternative energies are also options to be explored in the biofuel space, as India makes the transition from an energy importer to becoming an energy exporter, Gadkari said.
“As we move forward on the vision of achieving $ 5 trillion economy of the Prime Minister, we understand that for the growth to be sustainable, bio-economy will play a critical role in that journey," said Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries and co-chair, CII Committee on Bioenergy,
“When I see the huge mound of landfill at Ghazipur, I feel if this can be converted into Green Hydrogen, all buses and trucks of Delhi can be run on green-hydrogen. Parali, which is such a huge source of seasonal air-pollution for Delhi can become a source for biofuel too" said the Minister Gadkari, adding that this era belongs to entrepreneurs who can convert ‘waste into wealth’.
Tarun Sawhney, Co-Chairman, CII Committee on Bio-Energy & Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Engineering and Industries, said that the type of entrepreneurial opportunities that bioenergy has for our nation today is unique and the type of impact that it has on our farm communities forms the “bedrock" of our nations’ biofuel policy.
Pointing out that crossing 10 per cent ethanol blending last year was one of top milestones, Sawhney said that the industry is looking at more complex technologies.